Trinity Fatu Says She Loves WWE, Wishes Impasse Could Have Been Bridged Privately

Despite the fact she has parted ways with her former company and joined Impact Wrestling, Trinity Fatu, formerly known as Naomi, still holds WWE close to her heart.

The former "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion told "Forbes" that she doesn't want to be bitter or angry towards WWE, and is thankful for the time she spent in the company.

"I don't ever wanna come off as angry, as bitter as mad. I don't feel any of that, you know? I mean, it was just a bad situation ... crazy, crazy, crazy situation with a lot of layers to it," she said. "I'm thankful for all the amazing years that I've been there, what they've given me, what they've given to my family, what career I've had."

Fatu walked out on WWE prior to the May 16 episode of "WWE Raw" alongside Mercedes Mone reportedly due to creative differences while they were the Women's Tag Team Champions. The duo then appeared at various different events, from red carpet movie premieres to appearing on the catwalk during New York Fashion Week.

She thinks, though, that the differences and fallout with WWE could've been handled in a better manner.

"Sometimes there's hiccups with the business and there's issues and problems and everything just came to a head, and sadly we had to deal with it publicly," Fatu said. "I wish it was something that could have just been handled and taken care of privately."

Fatu recently debuted for Impact Wrestling and will be part of the Knockouts division, while Mone has been busy working for STARDOM and continuing to enjoy success in the acting world with "The Mandalorian."