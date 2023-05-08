Bully Ray Believes Roman Reigns Should Be The First WWE World Heavyweight Champion

Despite the fact he is already the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Bully Ray believes that Roman Reigns should also be the first WWE World Heavyweight Champion as well.

The WWE Hall Of Famer responded to a Tweet by WWE questioning who should hold the new title first by saying, "The only correct answer is Roman Reigns."

The idea of the "Tribal Chief" holding WWE's newest prize is something that Paul Heyman has teased on television, but Reigns was not named as one of the participants in the upcoming tournament to crown the inaugural champion that will begin this week on "WWE Raw." Two triple threat matches will be happening on tonight's show, with another two on Friday night where the winners of each will face each other in the main event to book a place at the upcoming Night Of Champions premium live event to determine who wins the title.

One of; Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, The Miz, Cody Rhodes, Shinsuke Nakamura, Edge, AJ Styles, Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory, Rey Mysterio, or Sheamus will be the first person to the title. Interestingly, nobody from The Bloodline has been included in the tournament, but as far as Reigns is concerned it is expected he will be defending his titles in Saudi Arabia.

When Paul 'Triple H' Levesque announced the WWE World Heavyweight Championship he made it clear that it is going to be defended regularly, in complete contrast to what Reigns does. Despite the fact talent from "WWE SmackDown" are part of the tournament, the championship is expected to be exclusive to the opposing brand of Reigns as well, making it even harder for Ray to get his wish of Reigns holding all the top gold.