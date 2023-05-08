Mark Henry Says Seth Rollins Is Elite, Will Be Talked About 'For The Next 150 Years'

If anyone out there had the credentials to describe a talent as elite, Mark Henry would certainly be one of them. After all, he's a WWE Hall of Famer, a former World Heavyweight Champion, and is currently employed in AEW, where E stands for "elite." And one talent Henry feels fits that criteria is none other than WWE star Seth Rollins.

On the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, Henry showered praise on Rollins for his performance with Omos this past Saturday at WWE Backlash. And he had some praise for Omos too, including feeling that his loss to Rollins helped more than it hurt.

"He won because he got over," Henry said. "Bully said it best, you don't always have to go over to get over. Omos won. He got experience by being in the ring with an elite pro wrestling talent, someone people will talk about for the next 150 years. And I knew that match was going to be great because Seth Rollins brings out the best in the people that he works with. And he had a lot to work with. Omos is going to be really, really good in the up and coming years. He's young, he's hungry, he's changing his body, and his gear is better. Everything that you see Omos, MVP being with him, everything works."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Busted Open Radio and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription