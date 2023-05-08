Injured AEW Star Thunder Rosa Provides Health Update, Says She Might Need Surgery

When Thunder Rosa was unable to defend the AEW Women's World Championship last August due to a back injury, many assumed that "La Mera Mera" would be returning imminently since an interim champion was crowned. However, she relinquished the title after Full Gear and has been on a rocky road to recovery ever since. And with the latest update on her condition, that journey isn't over yet.

In an interview with Ad Free Shows, Rosa revealed that her injury might require surgery.

"It's been really dark, especially when you think you're making steps to coming back to the ring and the pain does not leave your body. I've done pretty much everything to avoid certain things that you don't want to do like surgery, but [there are] talks of having to have surgery... Some weeks it's been very, very dark and I just feel like I'm never gonna wrestle again and some other weeks, things are going really well. But when I get in the ring, [that's when] it's not well and you have to be realistic."

In the meantime, she has learned so much in a backstage role at AEW, but doesn't "feel the same rush that you feel when you're in the ring."