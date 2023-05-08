Chris Jericho Calls Out Mandalay Bay Resort Security For Allegedly Assaulting Him

It seems Chris Jericho recently had a less-than-stellar experience at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. The AEW star took to Twitter this morning, sharing a few details on what seems to be a confrontation with hotel security over luggage.

"Hey [Mandalay Bay]... it's unacceptable that [you] tried to bully me and assault me when all I wanted was my bags that I left at [the] concierge," Jericho wrote. "[Your] security staff ignored me for 30 [minutes] and when I made some noise, physically and mentally assaulted me and laughed in my face. I want restitution now!"

Jericho's words were accompanied by a photo of a ticket that would typically be used to recover luggage from the concierge, and the former AEW World Champion has pinned the tweet to the top of his profile. Mandalay Bay has yet to respond publicly, and it's unclear if the resort has reached out to Jericho in private in an attempt to resolve the matter.