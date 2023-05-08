June Trial For Former WWE Star Ted DiBiase Jr. Expected To Be Delayed

There's an old Bob Dylan song that says, "Only one thing I did wrong, stayed in Mississippi a day too long," but according to the federal government Ted DiBiase Jr. did about 13 things wrong in what is being called the largest public embezzlement case in the history of the state of Mississippi.

The former WWE World Tag Team Champion was formally charged with stealing millions of dollars in federal funds last month, but according to PWInsider and court records, the federal government has filed to delay DiBiase's trial, citing more time needed in the "extensive" discovery period, as the US works to build its case against Ted, his brother Brett and his father WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase Sr. The trial was initially set to begin on June 20, and both parties are currently working on a timetable.