AEW's Anthony Bowens Attends LA Angels Game, Wants Shohei Ohtani To Scissor Him

Former AEW World Tag Team Champion Anthony Bowens shared his view from the Los Angeles Angels game on Twitter yesterday evening. In addition to recalling a childhood memory of attending a game at Angel Stadium and having beer thrown on him by fans angry about an upcoming strike, the AEW performer encouraged star pitcher Shohei Ohtani to join him in The Acclaimed's signature gesture.

"Anyway, I think Ohtani should scissor me," Bowens said.

Last time I was here, I was 11 and got doused with beer thrown from the upper deck because the MLB was about to strike and people were PISSED. Anyway, I think Ohtani should scissor me ✂️ pic.twitter.com/U9YJjdkP6G — Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) May 9, 2023

The Angels played the Houston Astros yesterday, with Ohtani leading Los Angeles to a six-to-four victory. In the replies to his tweet, however, Bowens made sure to clarify that he was a San Francisco Giants fan rather than an Angels supporter.

Since losing the AEW World Tag Team Championship to The Gunns earlier this year, The Acclaimed have largely moved to the trios' division, teaming up with mentor Billy Gunn, AKA "Daddy Ass." The group picked up a major victory last week, winning the Tres De Mayo Trios Battle Royal. This will likely set The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass up for a shot at the AEW World Trios Championship currently held by The House of Black.

Bowens and Max Caster have risen up to become one of the hottest acts in AEW, gaining a great deal of momentum over the last year. The group's "scissoring" celebration has become very popular with fans, and has even found some mainstream attention, with celebrity chef Alton Brown taking part in National Scissoring Day as well as a pair of World Series-winning MLB players scissoring in the dugout during last year's playoffs.