WWE Reportedly Piped In Audio Reaction To Cody Rhodes/Brock Lesnar Segment On Raw

Fightful Select has confirmed that WWE heavily piped in audio during Brock Lesnar's segment with Cody Rhodes on "WWE Raw," and it wasn't just people online that didn't think it was necessary.

Several within the company echoed the sentiment that many members of the WWE Universe had regarding this. WWE piping in audio has been a regular occurrence as of late, but the reactions to Lesnar attacking Rhodes were noticeably very fake. While the Jacksonville crowd may have added some to that, the piping was so over the top that it was impossible to tell, and it did end up detracting from what Lesnar was saying in his promo.

"The Beast" made a surprise appearance on the show to cost Rhodes his chance to become the new World Heavyweight Champion by pulling him out of his triple threat match to attack him. Lesnar ended up F5'ing the "American Nightmare" through the announce table before challenging him to a fight at the upcoming Night Of Champions premium live event.