Kenny Omega Calls Jon Moxley AEW's MVP

Yesterday, Jon Moxley discussed his lengthy rivalry with The Elite's Kenny Omega, dating all the way back to the very first AEW show. Today, ahead of their cage match on tomorrow night's "AEW Dynamite," Omega spoke to Sports Illustrated and shared his own thoughts on Moxley. While Omega feels honored that he is labeled by some fans as the best wrestler in the world, the AEW star has a different idea about who has been the standout performer in the upstart promotion.

"If I'm being honest, the MVP of AEW hasn't been me," Omega said. "It's Jon Moxley." Omega explained that he hasn't quite lived up to his own expectations in AEW, from his loss at Double or Nothing in 2019 to the lengthy time he spent away from the ring due to accumulating injuries.

"For AEW, Jon's been the one," Omega continued. "He's been at almost every show. He's bled at almost every show. There is no one higher on the blood-giving list. Maybe that's what makes this feud so interesting. It's someone with the notoriety from Japan against someone who was a top player from WWE." The former AEW World Champion shared his excitement in knowing that, now that he is fully healed up, he can restart "the song and dance" between the two rivals.

Omega even discussed the progression of the storyline between himself and Moxley. After losing to Moxley in their 2019 Lights Out match, Omega had to "take shortcuts" to win. He then defeated Moxley at Winter is Coming 2020, becoming the new AEW World Champion, eventually leading to the infamous Barbed Wire Deathmatch at Revolution 2021, with a lackluster finish that didn't exactly go according to plan. However, it sounds as though Omega is intent on delivering this time around.