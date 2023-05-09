Nick Aldis Set To Compete In First Televised Impact Match In Almost Six Years

The prodigal Magnus has returned.

Impact Wrestling announced that former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis will compete in his first match on Impact television since 2017, facing Sheldon Dean on this Thursday's episode of "Impact on AXS TV." The last one for Aldis was a loss to EC3 in a three-way match that also included James Storm.

Aldis wrestled on two Impact pay-per-views in 2022, competing at Impact Multiverse of Matches in a tag match alongside his wife Mickie James, as well as Slammiversary 2022, where he helped the Impact Originals defeat Honor No More.