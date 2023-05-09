Sammy Guevara Putting Vlog On Hiatus To Focus On AEW Double Or Nothing Main Event

It's been a big last few months for Sammy Guevara, as the Jericho Appreciation Society member has leaped all the way up to the main event scene, working his way into the "Four Pillars" Four Way match for the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing. Given the stakes of this match, as well as its likely main event position on the Double or Nothing card, it is likely the biggest match of Guevara's career to date. As such, the former TNT Champion is looking to have all his focus on the bout, which means taking a step back from one of his favorite things: his vlog, which Guevara confirmed on today's episode.

"I just want to thank everybody who got me to this point," Guevara said. "If you support these videos, if you supported me by getting my merch when I was on the indies and I really needed the money, thank you. If you support the vlog now and you leave comments, you've shared the video, liked the video – any way you support me, whether it be monetarily or just hitting a like on a video, it all goes a long way. And with that said, I want to make sure I give this match 100 percent of my focus. So we are gonna be stopping the vlog for a couple of weeks."

Long-time viewers should fear not, however, as Guevara declared that the vlog would return with episode #410 following Double or Nothing on May 28. Whether or not Guevara will be champion remains to be seen, though he'll have a tough road taking on the rest of the "four pillars": "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry, Darby Allin, and Guevara's former "best friend" and current AEW World Champion MJF.

If you use quotes in this article, please credit the Sammy Guevara YouTube channel and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription