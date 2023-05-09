Former WWE Star, CMLL World Champ Mark Jindrak Getting Itch To Return To Wrestling

Among the things taken the least bit seriously in wrestling are retirements. Somehow, most wrestlers that step away somehow eventually find themselves back in the squared circle again, whether it be weeks or years later. Now it appears former WWE, WCW, AAA, and CMLL star Mark Jindrak can be added to the list. Though he never officially retired, Jindrak, who's largely been inactive over the last five years, revealed to "Developmentally Speaking" that he is strongly considering a comeback, while also giving an update on what he's been doing.

"I haven't wrestled in a year," Jindrak said. "I took dates last year in Mexico. By days, I'm in the hobby of collecting cards. Baseball cards, basketball cards, football cards; anything collectible really. I'm a professional grader; I work at a company here called HGA and I professionally grade cards. That's kind of a passion project.

"Lately I've been getting into good shape again, so I feel like a resurgence. I kind of have an itch to take some more wrestling shows. But maybe that could see me wrestling more in the United States. I don't know. That's the one thing I look back on and I have a little bit of regret. I wish I would've maybe cut Mexico a little earlier, and come back and did some stuff in the United States. I think there's still a chapter to write, honestly."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Developmentally Speaking" and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription