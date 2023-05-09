John Cena Set To Appear On Live Taping Of Josh Horowitz' Happy, Sad, Confused Podcast

Former WWE Champion John Cena is in New York City today at the New York City Cultural Hub at the 92nd Street Y

PWInsider is reporting that Cena will take part in an interview with MTV's Josh Horowitz for the "Happy, Sad, Confused" podcast. Cena will be speaking about the Fast & Furious franchise, as he's set to reprise his role as Jakob Torretto, brother to franchise lead Dominic Torretto, in the upcoming Fast X, the tenth entry in the blockbuster action franchise. Cena joined the franchise in that last film, Fast 9. Fast X is set to release on May 19.