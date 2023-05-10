WWE NIL Athlete Tank Ledger Loses Tooth During WWE NXT Tag Team Match

Tank Ledger is continuing to adapt to the professional wrestling world after signing for WWE via the NIL program, and he found out the hard way about how physical it can be on "WWE NXT" this week.

Ledger teamed with Hank Walker to take on Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen on the show and he was caught by a big boot to the face which caused him to lose a tooth. As can be seen in the video below, Ledger spat the tooth out into his own hands on-camera and then put it into his singlet for sake keeping before continuing on with the match.