Roman Reigns Being Advertised For July 7 WWE SmackDown At Madison Square Garden

WWE is making another trip to Madison Square Garden this July, and it appears "The Tribal Chief" will be gracing the New York City audience with his presence. The historic venue is advertising Roman Reigns for the July 7 episode of "WWE SmackDown," alongside WWE stars such as AJ Styles, Bianca Belair, Bayley, Rey Mysterio, and more.

Reigns hasn't appeared live on WWE programming since the "WWE Raw" after WrestleMania 39. Nonetheless, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion was drafted to "SmackDown" last month alongside fellow Bloodline members Solo Sikoa and The Usos.

The July 7 "SmackDown" will take place less than a week following this year's Money in the Bank in the United Kingdom, which Reigns is also scheduled for. It's currently unknown if Reigns will wrestle at the event, or is simply making an appearance.