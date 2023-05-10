Speedball Mike Bailey Wants To Share Impact Ring With Trinity Fatu, Trade Glow Kicks

Trinity Fatu made her Impact Wrestling debut at recent tapings, and the company's roster is lining up to work with her. In a recent interview with Women's Wrestling Talk, "Speedball" Mike Bailey threw his name into the hat as well, while also sharing his admiration for Impact's new recruit.

"I would love to share the ring with Trinity. I mean, [Trinity] is just making history, making waves, breaking the internet over and over with every single appearance in Impact Wrestling. I have thought for many, many years that Trinity is one of the most talented wrestlers in the world, male or female. There is no one that moves like she can," he said.

While Bailey is open to being Fatu's opponent, he'd much rather team with the former WWE Superstar. "I think us teaming together and getting to do the glow kicks together would absolutely break the internet. I would love to do that." That said, Bailey also said that Fatu is better than him when it comes to performing said glow kicks, so he's under no illusions about outshining her in that regard.

Bailey isn't the first Impact star to declare an interest in working with Fatu at some point. Jordynne Grace recently listed Fatu among the women she wants to wrestle, sitting her alongside performers such as Gail Kim and Rhea Ripley. Meanwhile, Fatu announced that she has an open contract for a match at Impact's Under Siege pay-per-view on May 26, so that presents a perfect opportunity for someone to step forward and face her.