AJ Styles Recalls 'Agony' While Recovering From Injury

To quote the age-old WWE PSA, "Bodies have been bruised, necks broken, careers ended in an instant. Yes, professional wrestling is entertainment but the hazards are real."

Former WWE Champion A.J. Styles is not as used to that end of the business, as he's had shockingly few injuries in his career, which turned his recent time on the injured list into torture for the former Bullet Club leader.

"I know this, I don't ever want to wear a boot again ... use crutches again, that's terrible, no person should [be] allowed to have to do that," Styles told "WWE's The Bump," "so I have a lot more sympathy for people who are on crutches. I hated it. I hated not being able to do what I wanted to do when I wanted to do it. It bothered me to no end. It was agony for me."

Styles says coming back is like "riding a bike," and that he's spent four months thinking about getting back in the ring. The former WWE United States Champion says he's getting goosebumps thinking about reuniting with The O.C., and is champing at the bit to go after the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Styles was not only drafted to "SmackDown" as part of the WWE Draft, but he is one of seven superstars left in contention for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Seth Rollins advanced to the match to crown the inaugural champion, which will happen at Night of Champions on May 27. Styles will be one of six men competing on this Friday's "SmackDown" to determine Rollins's opponent.