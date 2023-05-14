Barry Darsow Quit WWF After Vince McMahon Refused To Turn Repo Man Babyface

Despite being best known for his work as Demolition's Smash, Barry Darsow worked under a number of gimmicks throughout his career such as the disruptive Blacktop Bully or the Russian sympathizer Krusher Kruschev with varying degrees of success.

But considering all the great work he did under the WWE banner, one would think that the promotion would be more willing to keep their word when it came to accommodating a simple request towards what he thought was the end of his career.

While appearing on "The Wrestling Perspective" podcast, Darsow revealed that he and Vince McMahon developed the idea for Repo Man together after Demolition disbanded. The former tag team champion knew that the villain wouldn't be a main event star, but he saw a lot of potential for the character, including a benevolent side that would have made fans cheer for him. However, despite McMahon agreeing to it, the face turn never came and Darsow departed from the company.

"This gimmick isn't going to beat Andre the Giant or Hulk Hogan," he said. "But it's going to be a good middle of the card to get top guys over. I said it's the perfect job for that. [But] I told [Vince that] I do want to turn babyface because I want to do a lot of Make-a-Wish stuff and a whole bunch of different things like that. [Repo Man] never did change to a babyface and when I went to him.

"He says, 'You're not going to be a babyface,' and that's when I quit. I was somebody that when you said, 'Hey this is what we're gonna do,' I did it. [I wanted to end my career] being a babyface and doing that stuff, then hopefully be an agent or something later. But it just never happened."