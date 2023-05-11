FTR Say All In Could Be The Most Important Show In AEW (Or Pro Wrestling) History

All Elite Wrestling has sold more than 60,000 tickets to its upcoming All In show at Wembley Stadium in London, England, after less than a week of being on sale to the general public. Appearing at a fan convention in the United Kingdom, and captured by Monopoly Events, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR shared their strong opinions on the importance of the event.

"I think that Wembley could be maybe the most important show in AEW history other than when they first launched," Wheeler said. The AEW World Tag Team Champion pointed out that the company is only four years old, and they're about to put on a show in front of a packed house at a massive stadium, even bringing up the possibility of the company selling the place out with as many as 90,000 tickets sold when all is said and done.

"He said maybe it's the most important show in AEW's history, but I think it could go down as one of the most important shows in professional wrestling history," Harwood said. The AEW star stated that the idea of a company other than WWE running such a large venue would have previously been laughable, but they are changing that perception.

"I think that this event will take AEW to the next level," Harwood continued. "I think this event will allow AEW to shut up some of the haters and some of the critics who say, "Oh, 'they're not competition.' Yeah, we might not be right up there with WWE who has a 50-year lead on us, but we're right on your tails, and I'll be damned if we won't quit fighting until we get right there with you."