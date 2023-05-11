Vince Russo Remembers Ken Shamrock Winning A Real Fight With AEW's Big Show

Ever since CM Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks had an altercation following AEW All Out 2022, there's been increased talk about backstage fights that have occurred in wrestling history. And just yesterday, it was Vince Russo's turn to talk about another. On "The Wrestling Outlaws," Russo, who was in WWE for the famous Bret Hart-Shawn Michaels skirmish in 1997, discussed a time when Ken Shamrock and AEW's Paul Wight, aka Big Show, got into it back in 1999. And needless to say, it appears Wight didn't fare well against "The World's Most Dangerous Man."

"We're in the cafeteria, and Big Show is just needling Shamrock," Russo said. "'Huh, World's Most Toughest Man.' In catering ... And bro, Kenny don't have that kind of sense of humor ... So Show's needling him, needling him ... and Shamrock's like 'Ha ha ha.' Finally Shamrock says 'Bro, if you don't leave me the eff alone, I am going to take you down to that floor in three seconds. And I promise you, you're going to be crying.' Bro, all the boys are there, this is catering ... Bro, he did exactly what he said he was going to do. Big Show continued, I don't know what he did. Next thing I know, he's in the legit ankle lock ... screaming in catering."

Russo is not the first person to tell this story, as Shamrock himself recalled it on ESPN's "Highly Questionable" in 2015. According to Shamrock's account, Wight came up from behind and bearhugged him, leading to Shamrock escaping and putting Wight in the ankle lock, with the AEW star immediately tapping.

If you use quotes in this article, please credit "The Wrestling Outlaws" and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.