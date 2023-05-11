Jim Ross Will Be With AEW For All In At Wembley Stadium, Doesn't Know Role

With each passing day, AEW All In at London's Wembley Stadium gets closer and closer to becoming a reality. And already the show has captured headlines, with its massive ticket sales and speculation on just who might be working the historic show. One person who will be there however is Jim Ross, a man no stranger to calling big shows in his day.

But what will he be doing at All In? On the latest episode of Grilling JR, the AEW announcer revealed he's not sure what his plans are for the big Wembley event. But regardless of what they are, he's very much looking forward to the event.

"I'm excited about it," Ross said. "I'm glad I'm going. I don't know what I'm doing. That's the great thing about my career. I've done it all, without sounding like a jerk. All roles. I've done color, I've done play-by-play, I've been a host, blah blah blah. So I don't know what I'm doing, but it doesn't matter. I'll be a part of the event, and that's what's going to be cool as hell. Guys like me, I don't know how many more rodeos I've got."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Grilling JR" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription