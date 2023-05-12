Thunder Rosa Explains Why WWE's Damian Priest Is Her Wrestler Of The Week

Bad Bunny received widespread praise this week following his win at WWE Backlash, but there's one man Thunder Rosa thinks should also get his flowers: his opponent, Damian Priest.

On Sirius XM's "Busted Open" show on Friday, the AEW star and pro wrestling pundit said her "wrestler of the week" was Priest, who she said steered the match to the success it achieved last Saturday. Priest ultimately lost the match to Bad Bunny, who was making his debut as a singles wrestler, by getting pinned at the end of the street fight. Despite the outcome, Rosa said Priest "was the star" of the match.

"He did an absolutely amazing job," Rosa said. "He was able to really compliment Bad Bunny in such a – in such a good way and he played his role exactly how he should've played his role, so my hat is off to him."