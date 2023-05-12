Tony Deppen Says He Needs Surgery For Broken Arm He Suffered During Match

Thursday at GCW Fight Night in Brooklyn, Tony Deppen battled NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr. in a non-title match for over 20 minutes but ultimately came up short. Unfortunately, he suffered a broken arm during the bout as well. Taking to Twitter Friday afternoon, Deppen updated everyone on the severity of his injury.

"Somehow I've made it 17 years into my journey of pro wrestling without a major injury – until now," Deppen wrote.

I can't type with one hand so I apologize Thank y'all ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lDxXElI1r0 — Tony Deppen (@Tony_Deppen) May 12, 2023

If everything goes as smoothly as Deppen hopes it will, he'll be aiming to be back in action in three months or so.