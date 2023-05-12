Tony Deppen Says He Needs Surgery For Broken Arm He Suffered During Match

Tony Deppen walking towards ring Instagram/Tony Deppen
By Shaun Ranft/Updated: May 12, 2023 8:36 pm EST

Thursday at GCW Fight Night in Brooklyn, Tony Deppen battled NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr. in a non-title match for over 20 minutes but ultimately came up short. Unfortunately, he suffered a broken arm during the bout as well. Taking to Twitter Friday afternoon, Deppen updated everyone on the severity of his injury.

"Somehow I've made it 17 years into my journey of pro wrestling without a major injury – until now," Deppen wrote.

If everything goes as smoothly as Deppen hopes it will, he'll be aiming to be back in action in three months or so.

Comments
Recommended