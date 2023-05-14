Rush Vs. Jungle Boy, More Announced For 5/17 AEW Dynamite

During the special Saturday night edition of "AEW Rampage," several upcoming matches and segments were announced for the May 17 edition of "Dynamite." The first match will see "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry face Rush.

It was also announced that Jericho Society's Sammy Guevara will be in action. His opponent has yet to be revealed. A segment with Don Callis will be on the show, he will be discussing his actions from last week's episode of "Dynamite." Callis had attacked his longtime friend Kenny Omega during his cage match against Jon Moxley.

Other matches include a falls count anywhere match between Chris Jericho and Roderick Strong, Jay White will face Ricky Starks, and the Outcasts will be in action against Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Hikaru Shida.