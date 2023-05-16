Becky Lynch's Remaining WWE Goals Include MITB, Wrestling Beth Phoenix

Becky Lynch would love to share the ring with "The Glamazon" Beth Phoenix one day before she officially calls time on her professional wrestling career.

Appearing on BBC's "My Love Letter to Wrestling" with Mark Andrews, Lynch — who has held both the "Raw" and "SmackDown" Women's Championships as well as the Women's Tag Team Championships — admitted there are at least two things left for her to do. "I do want to win the Money in the Bank briefcase before it's all said and done," she told Andrews. "And also wrestle Beth Phoenix. I've been trying to get her for years, she been dodging me!" she quipped. Phoenix last wrestled at WWE Elimination Chamber in February, teaming with her husband Edge to defeat The Judgement Day's Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor.

Meanwhile, the 2019 Women's Royal Rumble winner is currently embroiled in a feud with another WWE legend and Hall of Famer. Trish Stratus, who turned heel last month ensured that Lynch and Lita lost their Tag Team Championships. Phoenix aside, when asked whether or not her desire to win the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match stemmed from wanting to upstage her husband Seth Rollins' historic cash-in at WrestleMania 31, she had a very simple answer.

"I don't think anyone can. I don't think anyone can, and I think there's no point in trying. I think that's gonna go down as the greatest cash-in in history, and I am quite alright to let him have that one," Lynch admitted. Though, she's not ready to entirely bet against herself in that regard just yet, suggesting, "But maybe I can come fairly close."

