No WWE Presence Or Mention Of WWE Programming At NBC Upfronts Today

WWE may currently have ongoing contracts with both NBCUniversal and their streaming service Peacock, but they weren't mentioned during NBC's upfront presentation Monday morning.

PWInsider's Mike Johnson is reporting that while WWE clips were included and shown as part of a promotional Peacock video package, there was neither a mention of their programming to advertisers nor an appearance from any WWE representative.

Currently, their deal with NBCUniversal is set to expire this September while their streaming deal with Peacock runs all the way through January 2026. With the Endeavor merger between WWE and UFC looming, it remains to be seen what the promotion's future holds regarding their relationship with NBC.