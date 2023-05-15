Mega Cat Studios Announces WrestleQuest Video Game Release Pushed Back To The Summer

It seems a new trend in wrestling video games, that don't involve WWE's 2K series at least, is that such games take a very long time to come out. AEW fans are still anxiously awaiting the arrival of "AEW Fight Forever," which still doesn't have a release date, and now wrestling fans will also have to wait a little longer for the upcoming wrestling/RPG game "WrestleQuest."

Earlier on Monday, "WrestleQuest" developers Mega Cat Studios announced in a statement on Twitter that the game, originally scheduled to be released this month, will instead be pushed back until the summer. While no official date was given, the studio stated the date would be revealed shortly.