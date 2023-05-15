WWE SmackDown Ratings Back Up For Its Half Of World Heavyweight Title Tournament

Last week, WWE and AEW were reportedly stacking their TV lineups to try to combat viewer attrition to the NBA and NHL playoffs, and for the most part, it appears to have worked. Though WWE's "Raw" was down, even with its half of the World Heavyweight Championship tournament, "NXT" and "AEW Dynamite" were up, and now, as of Monday afternoon, we know that WWE's "SmackDown" was as well. According to reporting from ShowBuzzDaily and Wrestlenomics, Friday's show averaged 2,149,000 viewers across its two hours (up 4% over last week), approximately 731,000 of which were in the "key demo" most valued by advertisers, adults aged 18 to 49 (up 8% over the prior week). The latter figure translates to a 0.56 rating in 18 to 49, which made it the top show on broadcast television for the night, though it trailed behind ESPN's NBA playoff coverage on cable for the day's top spots overall.