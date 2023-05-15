Becky Lynch Challenges Trish Stratus To Match At WWE Night Of Champions

When Trish Stratus turned on Becky Lynch a few weeks ago, the WWE Hall of Famer wanted to teach her a lesson. Monday night on "Raw," "The Man" came back around Greensboro, North Carolina to thank her. That is, before challenging her to a match at Night of Champions.

Lynch recalled the moment that set her off, that being when Stratus called her daughter stupid. Suddenly, she had a face and target for "all the badness" inside her head. \

"I will be it until I say it is over," Lynch declared.

The match has yet to be made official, but a contract signing is being promoted for next week on "Raw."