Booker T On Doctors Reportedly Advising Randy Orton Not To Wrestle Again

According to WWE Hall of Famer "Cowboy" Bob Orton Jr., doctors have advised his son Randy Orton to end his in-ring career following a serious back injury. The former WWE Champion is said to be back in training but it's currently unclear if he will go against the advice from medical professionals and make a comeback to the ring. Booker T has now provided his thoughts on the guidance Orton has allegedly received.

"If it is true, I know what Randy Orton is going through," Booker T said on "The Hall of Fame" podcast. "Doctor advised me the same thing. Not to return back to the ring because of 'neck issues' — from a full-time perspective. That's why I totally took an exit from the ring when I did because of the curvature in my neck could get to the point to where it could start messing with the nerves ... I tell you, if this is the case, man, my heart goes out to Randy. Hopefully, it's not. Hopefully, we'll see Randy back inside the squared circle again. But when doctors start talking like that, sometimes you just gotta listen."

It was reported in November 2022 that Orton underwent surgery to fuse his lower back. However, it's unknown when that procedure took place and if any timetable was put in place for a possible return. Orton's most recent match took place on "WWE SmackDown" almost one year ago, where he and Riddle were defeated by Jimmy and Jey Uso in a Winner Takes All match for the "WWE Raw" and "SmackDown" Tag Team Championship. Orton and Riddle were attacked by The Bloodline following that title clash.

