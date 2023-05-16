Mustafa Ali Lobbies For Seth Rollins To Win WWE World Heavyweight Title

AJ Styles and Seth Rollins are set to compete at the upcoming Night Of Champions premium live event to crown the new World Heavyweight Champion, and Mustafa Ali has revealed to "SportsKeeda WrestleBinge" that he would like to see Rollins come out on top.

"I think, in my heart, the person that I want it to be is Seth 'Freaking' Rollins," Ali said.

"The reason for that is Seth's there every week, he's on every live event and he never phones it in," Ali said. "He's out there, the people are singing his song and I think he's earned it. I would love to see him represent the company, carrying the flag for the next few years or however long he wants to do this."

Rollins defeated Damian Priest and Shinsuke Nakamura in a triple threat match before going on to beat Finn Balor in order to progress to the finals, meanwhile, Styles got past Edge and Rey Mysterio in his triple threat, and then defeated Bobby Lashley. The two men are both former World Champions who bring plenty of experience at the main event level, but they have each spent several years without holding that gold due to Roman Reigns' grip on the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Throughout that time, Rollins has been consistently performing on television and in major PLE matches, remaining one of the most popular men on the roster, which is one of the reasons he has been a fan favorite to win this title from the moment it was announced.

Following "WWE Raw" this week Ali will also have the opportunity to win some gold at Night Of Champions. He won a battle royal to become the new number-one contender for the Intercontinental Championship, and will challenge GUNTHER in Saudi Arabia.

