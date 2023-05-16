Trish Stratus/Becky Lynch Feud Will Reportedly Continue Beyond WWE Night Of Champions

Coming out of Monday's "WWE Raw," fans learned that Becky Lynch will take on Trish Stratus for the first time ever at WWE Night of Champions on May 27 in Saudi Arabia. But for those hoping it will be more than just a one and done, you might be in luck. Fightful Select is reporting that early plans for their feud called for them to continue the program beyond their match at Night of Champions. As of this writing, there's no word yet on just how long Lynch vs. Stratus will continue or what premium live events they may be featured on this summer.

Beyond Night of Champions, WWE will head to London, England, for Money in the Bank on July 1. After that, SummerSlam will emanate from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, on August 5. WWE has not confirmed any more PLE dates beyond those two, however both are among WWE's biggest shows of the year and would be fitting for a potential rematch if the storyline progresses.

After returning to WWE for the WrestleMania 39 program against Damage CTRL, Stratus shared that she was willing to lace up her boots again for something fun and challenging that would also be of interest to the fans. The WWE Hall of Famer ended up working the six-woman tag match in April with a torn hamstring before turning heel on Lita and Lynch in the following weeks. Her Night of Champions bout against "The Man" will mark her first singles match since 2019 when she put over Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam.