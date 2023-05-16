Jinder Mahal Will Reportedly Wrestle In WWE Despite Serving As Manager For Indus Sher

After being drafted to the red brand as a part of the supplement WWE Draft last month, Jinder Mahal made his return to "WWE Raw" last night, acting as a mouthpiece for the tag team Indus Sher. According to a new report from Fightful Select, in addition to serving as the duo's mouthpiece, Mahal will wrestle as well. However, the main creative plan for the group revolves around the tag team.

Indus Sher consists of Veer and Sanga, and last night the duo secured their first main roster victory. Prior to being called up in the draft, the two competed together on the NXT brand, with Veer also making appearances on the main roster as a singles competitor.