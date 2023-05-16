Konnan Believes CM Punk Vs. The Elite Needs To Happen, Sends Message If It Doesn't

The highly-expected return of CM Punk to AEW television has led to a wide range of conflicting reports, with a big question mark being whether or not the roster will be split to keep him and The Elite apart. However, while that could end up happening to keep tension to a minimum, on the latest "Keepin' It 100," Konnan explained why they should be feuding against each other on television.

"I would just basically tell them, 'I think we are all in it to make money, we are past being marks for ourselves, are you here to make money or not? Can we fix this or not? Who else are you going to make this kind of money with ... This is going to raise your stock, wherever you look at it this is something that needs to happen," he said.

Konnan believes that the differences between them need to be put to one side so that a feud can play out in the ring to capitalize on the fallout. However, he also believes it should happen because it instantly sends a message to the rest of the roster that they cannot get away with things.

"Once you do it, now you've rattled a whole hornet's nest and everybody is going to say, 'Well they did it, I don't want to be on this show with this guy, and I don't want to wrestle this guy,' and now you've lost command of everything."

Despite this being a rivalry Konnan wants to see, Chris Jericho and Samoa Joe have been the two names linked with being Punk's first rivals.



If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Keepin' It 100" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.