This Week's WWE Raw Breaks Company Records For Highest-Grossing Event In Greensboro

It seems like a week no longer goes by without WWE setting some sort of attendance or gate record regarding one of their recent shows. A week and a half ago, WWE made history by drawing two consecutive $1 million gates for "WWE SmackDown" and WWE Backlash in San Juan, Puerto Rico. This week, they were setting records in Greensboro, North Carolina.

According to Fightful Select, a WWE live events report stated that last night's episode of "WWE Raw," set in Greensboro, was the highest-grossing wrestling event WWE has ever promoted in the area. No hard money figures were provided.