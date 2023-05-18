Tessa Blanchard Talks Growing As A Person, Wants To Have Fun In Wrestling Again

Tessa Blanchard has had her fair share of controversy in her young career, but it appears that she is focused on growth and change at this stage. During a recent appearance on "McGuire on Wrestling," Blanchard explained where she's at currently personally and professionally.

"It's a constant process, right? I'm not who I was a year ago, ten years ago, it's a constant process, but we have to be aware of it or else we get caught up in the business and the comments and all that B.S.," Blanchard said. "We're in this constant phase of growth. I'm proud of myself, I'm proud of a lot of my friends. I'm glad for where I am, I'm glad to be on this tour and to just have fun in wrestling again because fun has been sucked out of so much of it, at least in my opinion."

The 27-year-old came under fire in 2020 when several wrestlers stepped forward on Twitter with allegations of bullying on the same day she was set to win the Impact World Championship. Several months later, after denying accusations that she used a racial slur, Blanchard was stripped of the Impact title and terminated from her contract due to other backstage issues at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Just recently, Blanchard and La Rosa Negra shared that they made amends publicly during WrestleMania weekend in Los Angeles. Prior to this month, Blanchard had only worked seven matches on the independent scene since her Impact departure. However, she is now in the midst of a tour in Canada with the promotion Canadian Wrestling's Elite.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "McGuire on Wrestling" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.