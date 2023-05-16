Wes Lee To Defend North American Title In Triple Threat At WWE NXT Battleground

It was revealed during Tuesday night's episode of "WWE NXT," that Wes Lee will be defending his "WWE NXT" North American Championship in a Triple Threat Match against Tyler Bate and Schism's Joe Gacy at Battleground.

Lee has been the "NXT" North American Champion since winning the then-vacant title in a five-way ladder match at Halloween Havoc in October 2022.

Battleground is set for May 28. Other matches announced for the event include the tournament final for the vacant "NXT" Women's Championship, Carmelo Hayes will be defending his "NXT" Championship against Bron Breakker, and Dragon Lee will be challenging Noam Dar for the Heritage Cup Championship.