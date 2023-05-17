Britt Baker Thought Adam Cole Would Not Be Interested In Signing With AEW Early On

The subject of Adam Cole's free agency was a hot-topic subject in the summer of 2021. While some reports suggested that WWE offered him a new contract to stay on as a top-level performer, there was also chatter surrounding Vince McMahon wanting Cole to undertake the role of an on-screen manager.

Eventually, Cole debuted at AEW All Out 2021, a move that raised the stock of the company in the eyes of fans and wrestlers alike. CM Punk, who also debuted around the same time, acknowledged that the arrival of himself, Cole, and Bryan Danielson were as big, if not bigger than Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, and Kevin Nash joining WCW in the mid-90s.

Although Punk and Cole's AEW stints have been largely marred by injuries, there is optimism that both wrestlers will contribute significantly to AEW going forward. Furthermore, Cole and his girlfriend, AEW star Dr. Britt Baker, are currently the featured stars on "AEW: All Access," a reality-based series airing on TBS.

In a recent interview with Jim Varsallone, Baker touched upon how the show came to fruition, and while doing so, revealed the idea was pitched to her when Cole was still part of WWE NXT.

"The discussions for the show started a long time ago," Baker revealed. "They [WarnerMedia] reached out to me because they were really interested in my life as a wrestler and dentist. My first question to them is, 'Why?' because, to me, it doesn't seem that interesting. That's just my life and I'm so used to it.

"The more I thought about it, I was like, it could be interesting to see someone work as a dentist one day, and perform in front of 10,000 fans the next day. Then, we had a few events unfold where Adam Cole became available to be a part of the project."