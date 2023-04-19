Britt Baker Didn't Think Adam Cole Would Do AEW All Access Even If He Was Available

For the last month, Adam Cole and Britt Baker have been the AEW power couple of the moment. That can be attributed to their work on "AEW Dynamite," and their appearances on "AEW All Access," which has showcased Cole's recovery from a serious concussion and Baker's balancing of working both as a pro wrestler and a dentist. As it turns out, plans originally called for it to focus only on the latter. Talking to Headliner Chicago, Baker revealed she had been approached about the AEW reality show long before Cole ever joined the company. And even after he signed with AEW in 2021, Baker didn't think it was something he'd be game for.

"He [Cole] wasn't even here yet," Baker said. "He wasn't an option to be on the show, because he was still on "NXT." Then when he came to AEW, they were like 'Oh my gosh. Would he be willing to be a part of this? Do you think he'd let us film him?' I was very honest, I said 'I don't think so guys. He's very private. I don't see that being something he'd be really into.'" However, Cole agreed to do it prior to suffering his concussion last year. To Baker's surprise, Cole was still willing to press forward despite the injury.

"He really wanted them to film his journey and his healing process," Baker said. "It was kind of scary because we didn't know what was happening. It was all being filmed in real-time, so we didn't know what was going to make the show, because we didn't know what was happening to make the show. So it was kind of very scary, and I keep saying the word raw because that's exactly what it was."

