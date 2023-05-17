Ortiz Thinks Seeing The Best In People Might Have Bitten Him 'In The Butt'

After continuously aligning with factions and friends for years, Ortiz now stands alone for the first time in AEW. And before he can move forward onto bigger and better things, the multi-time tag team champion looks to the past to learn a lesson for the future.

In an interview with WhatCulture Wrestling, Ortiz shares his theory on why people keep turning on him. First, it was Chris Jericho and the Inner Circle, which led to the formation of the Jericho Appreciation Society. Then, after a series of mind games from the House of Black, it was Eddie Kingston. Now, he feels that he needs to not be as trusting with people in the future.

"I think I'm too nice," he said. "That's what it is. I'm a little bit of a people pleaser, so I try to be nice. I like to see the cup half full [and] see the best in people, but I feel like that's come back to bite me in my butt."

While this certainly applies to the character we see on television, it seemingly applies behind the scenes as well. Last summer, Konnan confirmed that Ortiz and long-time partner Santana, who has been injured since last June, "are not on good terms." Though they fought together in Anarchy in the Arena and Blood and Guts last year, Proud and Powerful haven't competed in a regular tag match since February 2022.

With this latest realization, the tag specialist is ready to unleash his more aggressive self by potentially stepping through the Forbidden Door solo to NJPW, NOAH, DDT, and AAA. "There'll be moments where I have a fire lit underneath my ass and I want to do something more... People have to navigate. Not just in wrestling, it's just life. [Find] the right balance for everything."