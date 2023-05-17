WWE Raw Women's Depth Chart Revealed, Liv Morgan/Raquel Rodriguez Not Listed As Tag Team

Last week saw the leak of a "WWE SmackDown" depth chart, detailing the top babyfaces and heels on the men's side of the show. Now, according to a new report from PWInsider Elite, a breakdown of the women's "WWE Raw" roster has been made public, and it features the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions listed as singles stars.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are listed as the two top babyfaces on the "Raw" roster behind Becky Lynch, with Rhea Ripley, Trish Stratus, and Piper Niven occupying the top three villain roles. The other tag teams listed for the brand are Kayden Carter and Katana Chance as babyfaces, with Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler as well as Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville as heels.

Morgan and Rodriguez were initially scheduled to defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Green and Deville on this week's "Raw," but the match was postponed due to an injury suffered by Morgan. The former world champion reportedly got hurt during a title defense against Bayley and Dakota Kai on last week's "WWE SmackDown," and the severity of Morgan's injury is not yet clear.

The two women captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on April 10 after defeating Lynch and Stratus, who had stepped in as a replacement for Lita. Prior to their match against Damage CTRL last week, Morgan and Rodriguez had previously defended their championship only once – against Green and Deville on an episode of "SmackDown" last month. It remains to be seen if Morgan is able to return soon, or if the company decides to vacate the Women's Tag Team Championship.