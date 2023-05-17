Wardlow And Christian Cage To Meet In TNT Title Ladder Match At AEW Double Or Nothing

Wardlow will be defending his TNT Championship against Christian Cage in a ladder match at Double or Nothing.

Wednesday's edition of "AEW Dynamite" kicked off with a bang after the titleholder called Cage out to the ring as a result of weeks of animosity between the pair. Cage and his right-hand man Luchasarus answered the call. A verbal exchange between the pair ensued before the two got into a brawl, which ultimately resulted in Luchasaurus delivering a chokeslam to Wardlow through a ladder.

While Wardlow was being checked on by medical staff following the commercial break, his mentor Arn Anderson approached him and expressed that he should've been in the ring with him. Wardlow explained that he told him to stay in the back in an effort to protect him before challenging Christian Cage to the aforementioned bout with some encouragement from Anderson and the match was made official. This will be Wardlow's first defense of the title since dethroning Powerhouse Hobbs on the April 19 episode of "Dynamite".