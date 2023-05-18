Skye Blue Recalls Wanting To Push Jade Cargill Out Of 'Her Comfort Zone'

Ever since Skye Blue burst onto the AEW scene prior to All Out 2021, one of her most frequent singles opponents has been TBS Champion Jade Cargill. The two have fought three times, with Jade easily disposing of Blue on the first two occasions, but having a bit of trouble with the third, with the 23-year-old taking Cargill to the limit before the champ ultimately prevailed in a match praised by the likes of Will Ospreay.

That match, which took place at Battle of the Belts V this past January, was a major topic during Blue's recent appearance on AEW Unrestricted, in which Blue said she had to convince a skeptical Billy Gunn that she and Cargill could pull off their complicated plan for the finish. Ideas like that, and everything else that went into the match, were all about Blue trying to get Cargill to expand her range as a performer.

"I just wanted it to be something completely different," Blue said. "And I was kind of trying to push her out of her comfort zone. I was like, 'You know you can do it.' Jade is so talented and so athletic. She's insanely strong. I was like, 'Okay, you can just throw me this way.' The chokeslam on the ramp, she was like, 'I don't know.' I was like, 'Just do it. Please.'

"When you think about it, that's the stuff that the guys are doing, and that's what makes us stand out and makes it feel like we can do what the guys are doing. With Jade, I wanted to show how powerful she was, and I wanted to look like I literally had to work my ass off to get some offense on her."

