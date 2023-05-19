Booker T Names What He Believes Has Been Holding Bray Wyatt Back In WWE

The return of Bray Wyatt has not been as successful as people had anticipated, and with recent reports about him not being listed on WWE's internal roster, questions about Wyatt's future have begun. During his latest "Hall Of Fame" podcast, Booker T weighed in on the problem that he believes Wyatt has faced, which boils down to the in-ring product.

"This Firefly Funhouse thing and the magic, you can only take it so far," Booker said. "The fans are looking to see a good match. That's what this business has been predicated on since day one, storylines is always been great, but the payoffs." Other supernatural characters have managed to enjoy long-lasting success in the business, but Booker pointed out that The Undertaker wouldn't have had a 30-year career without being a great performer. "I think that's the problem that Bray Wyatt has had, being that magical creature and not being able to go out there and, I wouldn't even call them five-star matches or anything like that, but just really good matches," Booker said. "I think that's what's held Bray Wyatt back more than anything."

Over the years Wyatt has been able to work against the likes of Seth Rollins, Daniel Bryan, and even Undertaker himself in high-profile matches, but it is often the character elements that he is remembered for. That has been clear during his most recent run, where he has only had one televised match. "I think he's worked some good enough guys to go out and have some memorable matches to where you go, not only is he one dimensional, two dimensional, oh man, this guy is three dimensional, he takes you everywhere," Booker said. "I think that's what's missing with Bray."

