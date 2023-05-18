Kenny Omega Celebrates Hashing Things Out With Enemies After AEW Dynamite

Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite" ended with a major plot development in the storied history amongst The Elite. When Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks looked outnumbered against The Blackpool Combat Club, "Hangman" Adam Page returned after over a month away to side with his former stablemates. Page then declared himself to once again be part of The Elite as they prepare for an Anarchy in the Arena match at AEW Double or Nothing on May 28.

After "Dynamite" went off the air, Omega spoke to the audience in Austin, Texas, and noted the signs in the arena that said "Where's Hangman?" and "Who can you trust, Kenny?" Omega said he thinks he answered both of those questions tonight.

Omega then stated, "If there's one thing that this proves, Hangman, it's that bitter enemies, bitter rivals, men that once hated one another, can sit in a room, can sit in a ring, and hash it out for the greater good. So, call me old-fashioned, if you will, but to me, that sounds like a cause for a celebration."

While his words certainly fit the context of his long-term feud with Page, fans have noticed that it could apply to the ongoing situation involving CM Punk's return following "Brawl Out" back in September. Without reading too much into it, the dark segment carried on as Omega turned down an alcoholic drink from Page since he's straight-edge. The former AEW World Champion then celebrated with a half-gallon of milk to conclude their interactions in the ring.

