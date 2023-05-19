Orange Cassidy To Defend AEW International Title On Next Week's Dynamite

AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy is nothing if not a fighting champion. And next Wednesday on "Dynamite," he'll once again be putting his title on the line. Tony Khan made the announcement Friday night.

"International Champion Orange Cassidy defends the title vs Kyle Fletcher, who aims to claim another major title on Wednesday in Las Vegas!" Khan wrote.

Since defeating PAC for the championship last October, Cassidy has defended it on 21 separate occasions. He'll have his work cut out for him against Fletcher, though, who currently holds both the NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship and the IWGP Tag Team Championship in New Japan Pro-Wrestling.