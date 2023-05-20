Eric Bischoff Baffled By Ace Steel/AEW Issue, Says CM Punk Is Worse Than Hulk Hogan

If Ace Steel is indeed the sticking point hindering CM Punk's "AEW Collision" debut, Eric Bischoff believes Punk is not worth the drama. Addressing the issue on his "Strictly Business" podcast, Bischoff called out AEW CEO Tony Khan for allowing Punk to dictate the future of AEW's new Saturday night show.

"Unfortunately, Tony will find a way to allow this to continue, and Punk will be back, which will be a big mistake," Bischoff said. "Who the f–k is Ace Steel anyway?"

When informed of Steel's friendship with Punk, and the role played by Steel in the infamous AEW All Out brawl, Bischoff double down on his earlier take.

"Just because he's a confidant of CM Punk's? Why is he allowed to jeopardize the network premiere of a brand-new show? Are you f—ing kidding me? People say I'm just being negative when I refer to the dysfunction within the infrastructure and the business side of AEW, but this [is a good example]."

Biscoff then took a step back and recapped Punk "eviscerating" the AEW roster and brand during a press conference, referring to the infamous post-All Out media scrum. Bischoff believes Punk should not be rewarded for his behavior, and that AEW management should force him to pay Steel from his own pocket.

"They bring him back and make him the focal point of an entirely new show but he decides to wet the bed because his confidant isn't allowed at the venue," Bischoff said of Punk. "Who cares? Let Punk pay him, he's making $5 million dollars a year or more than that. Let Punk pay him."