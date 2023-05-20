Kurt Angle Says Vince McMahon Responsible For 'Beastility' Comments To Sharmell

The highs and lows of being a member of WWE's main roster in the mid-2000s are apparent, even for main event stars that fans now consider to be legends of the industry. For Kurt Angle, his feud with Booker T in the Summer of 2005 was a moment of major discomfort for the former Olympic Gold Medalist.

The beloved WWE Hall of Famer discussed his rivalry against Booker T and Sharmell on a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, where he recalled the strange storyline and his reluctant involvement in it. "I have so much respect for Booker T and Sharmell," Angle explained, "I love them dearly, and to have to do this program was completely brutal for me."

While the feud lasted multiple months, the most memorable aspect of it was Angle's strange obsession with Sharmell, a story that spawned from the strange mind of Vince McMahon. "If I were Booker I would've beat my ass," Angle joked before noting that he and Booker have never even spoken about the strange program despite spending plenty of time with each other in the years since.

Undoubtedly the most memorable moment from their rivalry was when Kurt, during a backstage interview, clarified his ambitions to have "beastiality sex" with Sharmell, a line so bizarre that Angles cohost needed to know who came up with it. "That was Vince," Kurt revealed, "When Vince has his mind on something, he sees it through to the end."

While Angle's feud with Booker T only lasted two months due to a botched pinfall in their second bout, it remains a hot topic due to how uneasy it made both the performers and the fans. "It wasn't just us that were uncomfortable, everyone was uncomfortable!" Kurt recalled, "Everybody was stunned about this angle."