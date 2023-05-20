Madusa Talks Working With Rick Rude, Rude Not Allowing Steve Austin To Ride With Them

Before becoming one of the top female stars of WWE as Alundra Blayze in 1993, Madusa's first opportunity to perform on a big stage in North America came through her tenure as a member of the Dangerous Alliance from 1991 until 1993. The Paul E. Dangerously-led group was loaded with all-time greats, and Madusa continues to take pride in her role as a part of the legendary faction.

In a discussion on Arn Anderson's podcast entitled "ARN" this past week, Madusa recalled working with the Dangerous Alliance and her frequent pairing with Rick Rude. "Working with Rick was Paul's idea," Madusa explained, "We were creating something that no one has seen, it's parallel to Shawn Micheals and Sherri, but this was on a whole different [level]."

Madusa explained how, due to her in-ring experience and abilities, her work as a valet was elevated and more dynamic than others in that role. "Sometimes I was his girl, and I was quiet, but I was a badass," Medusa recalled.

When talking about her fellow members of the Dangerous Alliance, Madusa mentioned Rude's refusal to let a fourth person ride in their car, which had Paul driving, Madusa in the passenger seat, and Rude in the back. "[Paul] saw a lot in Steve Austin and he wanted him to be apart of the team," Madusa explained, "He wanted him to ride with Rick, but Rick allowed only three people [in the car]."

Madusa went on to briefly touch on her crush on Steve Austin, though she admitted that she was never quite his type. Nonetheless, Madusa valued her time working with the "Stunning" WCW star. "It was really great to work with him and I know he was frustrated," Madusa recalled, "He was so gentle and he was kind."