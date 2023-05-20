Eric Bischoff Was Flattered By Collision Logo But Says It Confirms His Opinion Of AEW

During the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfronts earlier this week, they officially announced the debut of "AEW Collision," the new wrestling series that will air on TNT on Saturday nights starting on June 17. And when fans first saw the logo for the upcoming show, many pointed out the homage to the "WCW Monday Nitro" logo from the 1990s, which also aired on TNT. Naturally, with those comparisons being made, former WCW executive Eric Bischoff weighed in on the design.

During the latest episode of his "Strictly Business" podcast, Bischoff said that "allusion is a good word, [but] I say rip-off is a better one" when it comes to the "Collision" branding. "Easy E" was mostly being facetious because "the truth is like it put a smile on my face and I guess imitation is a sincere form of flattery." However, because of this particular logo, the former "WWE Raw" General Manager felt justified in his current opinion about AEW.

"There's not a creative strategy that would allow AEW to execute on the mission of being different than WWE. They may have more blood, [but] that's about the only thing I can think of that really distinguishes in a meaningful way... You want to really evolve the product, whether it be in the format, how the show was shot, the way promos are treated, the way stories are told, [or] production values. All of those things have to fit together, but at the core of that there has to be a vision that says this is what's going to make us stand out and this is why we're different and I just don't see it."

Though his co-host protested this assessment, Bischoff continued by saying he would have been trashed if he presented AEW's storylines, in-ring skills, or promos in WCW.